Pusha T Calls Kanye West’s Hate Speech “Disappointing”

You just know that Kanye West aka Ye has lost the plot when even Pusha T isn’t rocking with him. The Virginia rapper and mogul called his frequent collaborators’ comments “disappointing.”

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Push A Ton was careful with his words, but solid in asserting Ye’s antisemitic rhetoric is a no-go. “It’s definitely affected me. It’s been disappointing,” Push told the newspaper. “As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech. So yeah. It’s been very disappointing, let’s talk straight.”

The It’s Almost Dry rapper was speaking to the LA Times about the aforementioned album’s nomination for a Grammy Award. So he still praised Ye for the creative freedom he’s granted when working with the troubled rapper and designer on music.

“Writing and recording with Ye is a very special thing for me,” said Push. “We actually have a lot of the same taste, we love just barred-out rap. He would tell me things like, ‘Man, you just be the extreme version of yourself. And I’m gonna be the extreme version of myself.’”

That’s all well and good, but the music won’t serve as shield for the whole antisemitic thing. Especially considering Ye is currently hanging out in the streets heavy with known white nationalists like Nicki Fuentes and Milo Milo Yiannopoulos.

Check Pusha T’s full interview with the LA Times right here.