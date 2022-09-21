Pusha T Reveals He’s At Work On “Extremely Special” Album

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For those who have been craving more from Pusha T, they won’t have long to wait as he’s revealed that a new album is currently being worked on.

The rapper shared the news during an interview with Spotify on Tuesday (Sept. 20). He was asked what was next on the horizon for him. “I’m working on my new solo album, I’m working on an extremely special project to me right now which I am not going to get into,” Pusha said. “It’s just all about music and staying competitive and just showing that there is a space for what it is that I do in Hip-Hop and that what I do in Hip-Hop is the most credible space and takes the most talent, and is just, the realest.”

It’s been five months since he released It’s Almost Dry, his fourth solo album. Produced by Pharrell Williams and Ye aka Kanye West, it debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart in the U.S., and became Pusha T’s first number-one album ever. The album’s acclaim has been widespread, with one example being NFL quarterback Tom Brady giving him major props and including a track in an ad for his athletic line. “I’m trying to become the Martin Scorsese of street rap,” he said to INTERVIEW Magazine at the time of the LP’s release. “I want that brand.”

At the moment, the “Diet Coke” rapper is in the second phase of the It’s Almost Dry tour which is hitting cities across North America before concluding at the end of October. The tour will then enter its European leg in Zurich, Switzerland at the end of November, and finish off in Dublin, Ireland four days before Christmas. There is no further word on if fans can expect the new album to drop before the year is out.