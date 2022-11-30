Trump Blasts “Loser” McConnell For Condemning Fuentes Meeting

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Donald Trump is extremely angry with Mitch McConnell, ripping the congressman who had criticized his meeting with white nationalist Nick Fuentes last week.

Former President Trump was asked to respond to comments from Senate Minority Leader McConnell during an interview with Fox News Digital on Tuesday (November 29th). McConnell stated his opinion in a broad way on the pre-Thanksgiving dinner Trump had with Ye aka Kanye West and Fuentes last week in a press conference earlier in the day. “Let me just say again, there is simply no room in the Republican Party for antisemitism or white supremacy,”, the senator from Kentucky said to reporters. He continued: “That would apply to all of the leaders in the party who will be seeking offices.”

“Mitch is a loser for our nation and for the Republican Party who would not have been re-elected in Kentucky without my endorsement, which he begged me for because he was going down,” Trump replied in response to those comments in the interview. “His well-financed opponent had $93 million ready to spend when I drove him from two points down to 21 points up in a matter of days.”

Trump went on to reiterate a claim that he didn’t know who Fuentes was. “I had never heard of the man — I had no idea what his views were, and they weren’t expressed at the table in our very quick dinner, or it wouldn’t have been accepted,” he said. He again pointed to West in an attempt to shift blame for the meeting, saying he agreed to the dinner at Mar-a-Lago because he ”heard Kanye had difficulties, including financial difficulties.”

The meeting has caused a firestorm of added controversy for the disgraced politician days after he announced his intent to run for the presidency again in 2024. McConnell has previously said he’d “absolutely” support Trump in his 2024 run. But the longtime Republican senator did not vote to convict Trump for his second impeachment for incitement of insurrection, he publicly condemned him for being “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events” of the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. McConnell’s comments come after Rep. Kevin McCarthy said that Fuentes had no place in the GOP, and former Vice President Mike Pence stated on Monday (November 28th) that “President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, an antisemite and a Holocaust denier a seat at the table,” stating that he should apologize.