Peep The New Trailer To Marvel’s ‘Guardians of The Galaxy: Volume 3’

Now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has come, gone, and left us in all our feelings, the MCU is looking towards next year and hoping that James Gunn’s latest installment to the Guardians of The Galaxy can continue to keep fan boys happy and satisfied.

Yesterday we got our first teaser trailer to Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3 and it looks like it’s going to be a tear jerker as it seems like rumors of the deaths of some major characters may prove to be true. Though details about the film’s plot are scarce so far, the trailer does confirm that Volume 3 will partly serve as an origin story to Rocket Raccoon and possibly end up being his swan song as well. Fans also got their first look at Will Poulter’s iteration of classic Marvel superhero, Adam Warlock, who will more than likely play a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward.

Filled with comic relief, intergalactic space travel, and some emotional moments, the new trailer for Guardians of The Galaxy has fans readying their kleenex tissues as they’re sure to shed more than a few tears for the pending passing of Rocket, Drax or even Nebula. Least that’s who rumors have biting the dust at this point.

Check out the trailer to the upcoming film below and let us know if you’ll be heading to the theaters to see it when it premiers May 5th, 2023.