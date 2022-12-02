Who’s Surprised?: Ye aka Kanye West’s Deal To Buy Parler Is Dead

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

In another turbulent moment, Ye aka Kanye West is no longer acquiring the social media platform Parler.

According to reports, the company behind the conservative social media platform that became a hub for right-wing figures and far-right extremists, announced that West would no longer be purchasing it. “Parlement Technologies has confirmed that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler,” a spokeswoman said in a statement issued on Thursday (Dec. 1).

“This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November. Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community,” the statement continued. Representatives for Ye didn’t issue any comment when contacted by the press. An unnamed source close to the situation stated that his current financial instability played a part in the deal’s dissolution.

The rapper had announced his intent to buy Parler in mid-October. While his follower count was only 55,000 on Parler compared to 18.5 million and 32 million on Instagram and Twitter respectively, West was drawn to the platform’s declaration of being a home of true “free speech.” “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” he said at the time.

The announcement of the deal’s collapse comes hours after Ye praised Nazis and denied that the Holocaust occurred while appearing on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ InfoWars on Thursday evening. Parler has struggled to get back to a level of prominence ever since Apple, Google and Amazon dropped the app from their stores after it was discovered that it was a major organizing hub for those involved in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Currently, the app has 40,000 users, but it has waned in appeal to those on the right wing who have gravitated to TruthSocial, the platform that former President Donald Trump champions.