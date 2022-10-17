Ye Has Agreed To Buy Right-Wing Social Media Cesspool Parler, Twitter Says He’s Being Swindled

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Coon in boots, aka Kanye West, aka Ye, is doubling down on his MAGA ways with his latest business move.

Spotted on Bloomberg, Ye has agreed to purchase Parler, the social media platform where MAGA whites went to share their far-right (racist) political thoughts “freely.”

Per Bloomberg:

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has agreed to buy Parler, a social media platform that has been embraced by conservatives who departed Twitter over allegations of political censorship.

Parlement Technologies, the parent company behind Parler, announced Monday that it plans to sell the social media platform to the hip-hop icon for an undisclosed amount. The deal would include technical support from Parlement, such as cloud services.

West, of course, issued a bonehead statement about Parler’s purchase: “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves.”

The multihyphenate’s purchase of Parler comes after his accounts on both Instagram and Twitter were restricted for the antisemitic rhetoric he was spewing.

Twitter removed a tweet about Jewish people, and Instagram deleted two posts he shared with his followers.

Twitter Users Spot The Parler Jig Already

Ye’s purchase of Parler shouldn’t surprise anyone because he has been spotted with edgeless conservative Candace Owens, whose husband, George Farmer, is the CEO of the still fledgling social media platform.

“I’ve been trying to avoid giving Ye any public attention, but…wow. So Candace and George Farmer (the Parler CEO) are just grifting/pimping him. The Drink Champs episode as a free infomercial for her “documentary” and now a big buyout for Parler and payday for Farmer,” one Twitter user pointed out.

Welp.

The Parler purchase also comes after Ye’s most recent visit to N.O.R.E’s Drink Champs podcast, where he put his foot in his mouth yet again.

You can peep more reactions to Ye cooning out in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty