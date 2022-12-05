HHW Gaming: ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 4 Introduces A New Realm & Improved Graphics

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Fortnite Chapter 4 has arrived, and like the previous chapters, there is a new realm to explore and activities to partake in, BUT it looks even better.

In season one of Fortnite Chapter 4, gamers can look forward to numerous overhauls to the addictive battle royale game.

The royal island has undergone another massive facelift, and the zany battle royale action has been taken to another level.

Things are going extreme with the introduction of dirt bikes players can use to traverse the new locale, more weapons, and tools to help you come out on top.

New mechanics like hurdling over obstacles allow you to either get away from pursuers or close the distance while chasing down another player.

Players can utilize nature to take out opponents like “kinetic ore” or even throw themselves into a snowball to crush their foes.

Of course, Fortnite fans can look forward to a new battle pass that will bring Doom Slayer and Geralt Riveria as playable characters.

But that’s not all. With the arrival of Chapter 4, Season 1, on PS5, Xbox Series S|X and PC players will also notice graphical enhancements.

Thanks to the power of Unreal Engine 5, new lighting, improved shadows, and Temporal Super Resolution promises to deliver “high-quality visuals at a high framerate.”

These latest improvements keep Fortnite fresh and fun for its committed players. Chapter 4, Season 1, is officially live.

Of course, this is only the beginning. We can’t wait to see what other updates and collaborations Epic Games has with Chapter 4.

For more details on the new chapter, you can head here to get all of the information.

—

Photo: Epic Games / Fortnite Chapter 4