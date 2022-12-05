Patrick Xavier Clark, Alleged Shooter In Takeoff’s Death, Identified By Fingerprints

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A suspect in the shooting death of the Migos rapper Takeoff was apparently fingered by authorities from prints left on an object at the scene.

According to reports, Patrick Xavier Clark was apprehended by police officers in Houston, Texas on Friday, Dec. 2. The 33-year-old appeared in court that night with officers for a hearing. Documents from the hearing revealed that Clark was spotted on camera footage of the shooting that occurred on Nov. 1 outside of the 810 Billiard & Bowling Alley in the downtown area.

“The defendant was captured on video shooting in the direction of the complainant with a gun in one hand, wine bottle in another hand. Video also shows the defendant leave the bottle at the scene,” a detective said. “Prints from wine bottle, phone records, and a vehicle helped in ID’ing the defendant as the shooter in this murder case.”

The hearing documents also revealed that Clark had intentions of fleeing the country to Mexico. Officers submitted evidence that Clark applied for and successfully obtained an expedited passport, and had purchased plane tickets. They also testified that at the time of his arrest, they found a large amount of cash on him. “The court finds this behavior suggests; Indeed, you pose a flight risk and therefore the court is going to follow the recommendation of the prosecutor and set your bond at $2 million,” the judge said to Clark.

Patrick Xavier Clark, who is also known as DJ Pat on the local music scene, was also a suspect in another shooting at a nightclub in 2018 that resulted in one death. The incident occurred after a customer opened fire in the establishment, which prompted security on the scene to fire back. A Harris County grand jury would later find there wasn’t enough evidence on hand to indict him at the time.

Takeoff, aka Kirshnik Khari Bell, was found dead outside of the doors of the bowling alley’s front doors. Authorities deduced that the shooting stemmed from a disagreement over a dice game outside, and Takeoff was not involved in either situation. Another suspect, Cameron Joshua, was arrested last week on weapons charges.

Photo: Getty