Two former G-Unit Soldiers are in the process of releasing mixtapes back by none other than the MMG Empire!

“I’m working on a mixtape right now on behalf of Maybach Music,” Buck told Hip Hop Official website. “Salute to them.” – Young Buck

“All day, MMG, gangsta!” – Bang’em Smurf

Buck is still under contract with G-Unit Records, so let’s see how this all unfolds. I’m sure Curtis will have something to say about this!