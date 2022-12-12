NYC Officials Want People To Mask Up Again As COVID, The Flu & R.S.V. Infections Explode

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

If you live in New York you’ve probably noticed that everyone you know (maybe even yourself) has been fending off a nasty cough, cold or COVID for the past few weeks. That’s because the triple whammy of the COVID, flu and R.S.V. has been running rampant across the Big Apple.

The New York Times is reporting that the rise in virus infections has pushed officials to recommend that people once again mask up with high-quality face coverings to help curb the spread of the three viruses. The recommendation is also for anyone who’s been vaccinated for COVID and/or the flu.

The advisory comes as the rate of new Covid cases in the city has increased by about 55 percent over the past two weeks, according to data compiled by The New York Times, while the hospitalization rate has increased by 20 percent over that time. The city registered a seven-day average of 3,761 new cases on Thursday, up from 2,425 two weeks before.

The number of flu cases has also increased, rising 64 percent during the week ending Dec. 3. Cases of R.S.V., or respiratory syncytial virus, which spiked earlier this fall and which poses a particular risk to both young children and older people, appears to have plateaued in New York State, according to the most recent data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Though the majority of New Yorkers have been vaccinated and 40% of those have gotten their boosters, Covid infections are still on the rise, and the flu along with R.S.V. are only making things worse.

Unfortunately, many New Yorkers have grown tired of packing a mask and have decided to just roll the dice on their health when entering public places such as the gym, the movie theater and concert venues. Whether or not they heed the city’s advise to mask up remains to be seen, but if we don’t do something everyone’s going to continue to get sick for the remainder of winter.

Are you going to be masking up more often in the tristate area? Let us know in the comments section below.