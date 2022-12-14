Bobby Shmurda Shares Pros And Cons About Celibacy In Signature Bobby Fashion

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Bobby Shmurda is embarking on a new journey. He has gone celibate and is sharing the pros and cons in hilarious fashion.

As spotted on Complex the Brooklyn, New York native has declared he is abstaining from romantic relations for the next three months. On Sunday, December 11 he took to social media to give further context on the ups and downs on holding out while sitting in the passenger row of a Rolls Royce and flexing a huge stack of cash. “So, the pros and cons of celibacy: you get more money, you stack way more money but, you know, it’s lonely at night”.

Soon he showed us he has not lost any of his sense of humor during the process. “It’s hard, it’s very hard what I’m doing right now. I’m going through this celibacy, but you know sometimes — what’s that,” Bobby asked his driver. Then R. Kelly’s “Bump n’ Grind” starts playing and we get another memorable clip from the “Hoochie Daddy” rapper. The caption read “Hey, seven days of celibacy 83 days left”.

This is the not first time he has admitted to possibly having a problem. Back 2021 he revealed he needed therapy and needed to be stopped via a Tweet.

We wish Bobby all the best in his new journey.

Photo: @welcomeovo