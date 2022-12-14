BYeDolf: Nearly 90K Sign Petition to Take Ye’s Music Off Streaming Sites

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

An online petition is calling for the removal of Ye’s music from digital streaming platforms – and has gotten a steep amount of signatures.

According to reports, a petition on Change.org was created to have the DONDA rapper’s music pulled from all of the currently established digital streaming platforms which include Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music. “Kanye West has recently made statements praising Hitler and denying the Holocaust, after over a month of making harmful antisemitic statements,” wrote Nathan Goergen, who created the petition.

At the moment, the petition currently has close to 90,000 signatures en route to a goal of 150,000 which will make it one of the most prominent on the website. The goal will also make it more viewable for those visiting the petition website’s home page. “By doing this, I hope that we can limit Kanye’s influence on society by eliminating his ability to make money off of people streaming his music,” Goergen continued. “His statements are virtually irredeemable, and the time has finally come for him to receive a major punishment. We cannot let him continue to influence our youth and our society as a whole.”

The petition is the latest instance of people publicly denouncing Ye’s antisemitic stance and insults, which have dated back to October when his statement of planning to go “death con 3 on Jewish people,” earned him a suspension from Twitter and Instagram. The former billionaire suffered a multitude of losses while still making antisemitic remarks, which included the severing of ties with Gap, Balenciaga and adidas.

In recent weeks, Ye has faced some serious backlash for attending a pre-Thanksgiving dinner with white supremacists Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos held by former President Donald Trump. This was followed up by the rapper making an appearance with Fuentes on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show where he praised Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. He also gained another suspension from Twitter after he was reinstated by current owner Elon Musk for sharing an image that had a swastika inside of the Star of David.