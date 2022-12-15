Drake’s New Diamond Necklace Is A Nod To All The Times He Almost Proposed

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Drake is now the proud owner of a new stunning necklace. According to the jeweler, the piece is a nod to all the times the 6 God almost proposed.

As spotted on Hypebeast, Drizzy dropped a pretty penny on a new custom necklace. Drake wore the piece for the first time at Lil Baby’s birthday concert at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena last Saturday, and the bling was debuted on social media this week by jeweler to the stars Alex Moss. “New piece titled ‘Previous Engagements’ for all the times he thought about it but never did it. 42 engagement rings, 351.38 carats in diamonds. By Alex Moss New York & Drake,” the caption read.

Alex shared more details regarding the custom piece to E! News. “The entire project took 14 months to complete top to bottom, and was built by hand in New York City,” Moss told E! News on Dec. 13. “It was made using 18k white gold, and was set using the eagle claw technique.” He added, “No other details can be disclosed, other than the fact that this is the most insane chain ever made.” The voice in the video shared to Instagram says the necklace is a “a true wonder of the jewelry world” and a “monumental art piece.” You can see “Previous Engagements” below.