U.S. Postal Service Announces John Lewis Stamp For 2023

John Lewis, the legendary civil rights leader and longtime congressman, passed away in 2020 at the age of 80. This week, the U.S. Postal Service announced that Lewis will adorn a stamp along with other images and figures in the coming year.

From the U.S. Postal Service website:

John Lewis

This stamp celebrates the life and legacy of civil rights leader and U.S. Rep. John Lewis (1940-2020) of Georgia. Devoted to equality and justice for all Americans, Lewis spent more than 30 years in Congress steadfastly defending and building on key civil rights gains that he had helped achieve in the 1960s. Even in the face of hatred and violence, as well as some 45 arrests, Lewis remained resolute in his commitment to what he liked to call “good trouble.” The stamp features a photograph of Lewis taken by Marco Grob on assignment for the Aug. 26, 2013, issue of Time magazine. The selvage showcases a photograph of Lewis taken by Steve Schapiro in 1963 outside a workshop about nonviolent protest in Clarksdale, MS. Derry Noyes served as art director for this project.

Children’s book author and illustrator Tomie dePaola will also be honored, along with a series titled Art of the Skateboard featuring art depictions of skateboards from Crystal Worl, William James Taylor Jr., Di’Orr Greenwood, and MazPaz (Federico Frum).

Learn more about the U.S. Postal Service 2023 postage stamps release by clicking here.

—

Photo: The Washington Post / Getty