“21 Savage Day” Officially Proclaimed In Georgia

21 Savage received a great honor as the state of Georgia issued a proclamation officially giving him his own day while he was at a charity event.

On Wednesday (Dec. 21), the rapper was at the Wade Walker Family YMCA in Stone Mountain, Georgia for the fourth annual Grant-A-Wish event. The holiday function saw 100 local parents and their children attend, receiving gifts and snacks courtesy of the artist’s nonprofit Leading By Example Foundation. 21 Savage was surprised at the event by Georgia State Representative Billy Mitchell as part of a ceremony declaring Dec. 21 to be known as “21 Savage Day” going forward permanently in Georgia.

During the proclamation ceremony, which also had 21 Savage’s mother Heather Carmillia Joseph and other family members in attendance, Mitchell detailed how the “Rich Flex” artist has been an ardent supporter of the community for years.

“We have a very special honor. So special, it goes into the law books of Georgia,” Mitchell began. “It will be forever recognized in the annals of history of Georgia, and it starts out recognizing December 21, 2022 as 21 Savage Day… [We] will be proclaiming the date as 21 Savage Day in recognition of rapper Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph… and his extraordinary philanthropic efforts.”

The artist had recently created the “21 Savage Bank Account” campaign with the Get Schooled organization. The campaign was created to promote better financial literacy among young people by encouraging them to open bank accounts and save for college, which saw 21 scholarships of $1,000 each awarded to qualified students. The British-born star has also donated money to provide immigrants with legal counsel.

In addition, 21 Savage has also partnered with Chime through the Leading By Example Foundation last year to revitalize a basketball court at Parkway-Wabash Park in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. That event also saw the rapper take part in a panel discussion about embracing financial literacy and gaining the tools necessary for better money management. The honor adds to the accolades that the 21’s been receiving of late, thanks to Her Loss, his recent collaboration album with.