Watch The Throne: VOYR “Just Kids From Chicago” “Permanent” “Just Don” & “World Leaders” [Video]

Continuing the Watch The Throne Documentary Series, VOYR, we have 4 short videos detailing different aspects of the show, and the artists involved.

Just Kids From Chicago discusses where Kanye’s come from, to where he is, as well as some insight on the creative process that goes into these performances.

Permanent gives us a look at the creativity within the actual stage show.

Just Don focuses solely on Don C. (Kanye’s Manager), and some of his experiences on the Tour, as well as how he fits into the creative process.

World Leaders is a bit of a reflection piece. Kanye discusses his legacy, and how he’d like people to view it. He also talks about what he expects of himself, and how he’d like to influence others.