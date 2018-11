Nike Air Yeezy 2 Photo

While Kanye West rocking a skirt kilt is a little questionable, the man has shown exquisite taste when it comes to his sneaker collaboration with Nike. The latest model, the Nike Air Yeezy 2, finally gets some detailed pics (really, one) for you to ogle at while you save your pennies to cop a pair. Glow in the dark soles, a mid-foot strap, snakeskin looking material…very promising. Due sometime in March 2012.