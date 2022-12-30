7th YSL Member Takes Plea Deal, Says Young Thug Paid Him To Lay Low After Murder

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Young Stoner Life saga just got even more interesting. Another associate has taken a plea deal but says Young Thug paid him to get low after a murder.

As per XXL Magazine, the YSL court drama continues to escalate. On Wednesday, Dec. 29 Antonio Sledge, aka Mounk Tounk, plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Prior to the plea District Attorney Adriane Love detailed all the criminal acts Sledge was accused of doing.

“Defendant has been a member and/or associate of YSL since 2012…While associated with YSL and to support and express loyalty to YSL, defendant and co-defendant Garlington and Zachary appeared in a video with another person where defendant brandished a weapon used in a drive-by shooting,” Love said. The attorney also added that Young Thug gave him and other associates money to keep a low profile after a murder was committed on behalf of YSL.

As part of his plea deal, prosecutors recommended he serve 15 years probation. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution he will have to submit to random drug screenings, not be in possession of guns at any time and and commit no criminal acts. He also has to adhere to a strict curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless he is working, attending school or needs medical attention. Lastly, he is not to have any communication with his co-defendants. Two other defendants, Derontae Bebee and Tenquarius Mender, have rejected plea deals.

The YSL RICO trial is expected to commence in January.

Photo: Nikko Lamere