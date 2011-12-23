50 Cent Performs “Wait Until Tonight” & “In Da Club” On X-Factor [Video]

50 Cent Performs “Wait Until Tonight” & “In Da Club” On X-Factor

50 Cent hits the X-Factor to perform his latest release, “Wait Until Tonight,” off his latest mixtape ‘The Big 10.’ Fif is back to the music right now, and has delivered with ‘The Big 10’; a solid compilation that can potentially be what Fif needs to get back to his spot atop the rap heap.

50 is currently experiencing that same situation Jay-Z referenced on The Blueprint 3’s “On To The Next One” where he rapped, “Ni**as want my old Shyte, buy my old albums.” In a recent interview with XXL, 50 mentioned how many fans want him back to that Get Rich or Die Tryin’ version of himself, as opposed to the evolved version.

Peep both older and newer 50 music in the video.