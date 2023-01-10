Dr. Dre Gets Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Video Using His Song Removed From Twitter

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Dr. Dre has a number of notable hits and songs bearing his production that have been used in commercials, stadium events and more. After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene used a track of his without permission, his legal team sent a letter asking for the removal of the song from a promo video Greene posted on Twitter.

Dr. Dre, real name Andre Young, filed a complaint via his attorney Howard King asking Twitter administrators to remove a video posted by Greene that featured the track “Still D.R.E.” as its background as reported by TMZ. The video in question appeared to be in celebration of Rep. Kevin McCarthy becoming the Speak of the House.

The letter took a not-so-veiled jab at Greene’s political aims writing, “Mr. Young has not, and will never, grant you permission to broadcast or disseminate any of his music.”

The letter added, “We’re writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws, especially those embodied in the constitution by the founding fathers.”

Deadline added in its own reporting that the Republican congresswoman responded to the video takedown via a statement by way of a spokesperson writing, “While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs.”

Dr. Dre has not yet responded to Rep. Greene’s latest written missive but the matter appears to be efficiently settled.

Photo: Getty