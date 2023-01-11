Letitia Wright Says ‘Black Panther 3’ May Already Be “In The Works”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With the commercial success of Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it’s a no brainer that Marvel Studios would green light a third installment into the beloved film franchise. According to the film’s star, Letitia Wright, it may already be happening.

Before attending last night’s Golden Globe Awards in LA, the new protector of Wakanda spoke with Variety for a Digital Pre-show interview. When she was asked whether she thought Marvel Studios would be moving forward with a threequel to the Black Panther series, Letitia Wright revealed that a threequel may already be in the making as we speak.

“I think it’s already in the works,” Wright replied. “You know, we just had a terrific two years of bringing it out and everybody coming together to support it. We need a little bit of a break, we need to regroup and [director] Ryan [Coogler] needs to get back into the lab, so it’s going to take a little while, but we’re really excited for you guys to see that.”

When pressed for more, Wright said, “I always try to do positive words and positive thinking, and I believe that good words manifest, so I’m manifesting a ‘Black Panther 3,’ why not?”

Why not indeed. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just broke a box office record for a superhero film with a female lead when it grossed $431.5 million domestically ($831 million worldwide), beating out both Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman in the process. Men lie, women lie, but numbers don’t and needless to say, Marvel won’t be ignoring those kind of numbers knowing what’s a stake for its future.

Though director/writer, Ryan Coogler has previously stated that he had “no idea” what he planned on doing for a third installment to Black Panther, Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige has said he’s had conversations with Coogler about Black Panther 3 with “ideas pitched back and forth.”

Following the sudden passing of Chadwick Boseman, fans were wondering not only how they’d reference the absence of T’challa/Black Panther (Boseman) in Black Panther 2, but if they’d have a male lead replace him as the classic superhero. As it turns out, the mantle was passed on to T’Challa’s sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright) who did an exceptional job as the protector of Wakanda.

As to where Coogler would go with a third Black Panther and who would be chosen to be the antagonist for the film is anyone’s guess at this point. With rumors that the devilish Mephisto will be the villain for Disney+’s upcoming Ironheart series, maybe his magically enhanced disciple, Reverend Achebe may actually make his MCU debut in the near future. Just a thought.

Who or what would you like to see in a potential Black Panther 3? Let us know in the comments section below.