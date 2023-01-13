Meek Mill Granted Pardon By Pennsylvania Governor

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Meek Mill has endured a number of legal issues over his career, but now he’s able to say that one hurdle is cleared in his home state. MIll was among a group of individuals who were granted a pardon by Pennsylvania’s Gov. Tom Wolf, with the Philadelphia rapper vowing to do more for his community on the back of the news.

Meek Mill shared an image of the declaration from Gov. Wolf via his Instagram page and wrote a brief yet hopeful message in the caption of the post.

“Thank y’all [crying emoji],” Meek wrote. “I’m only gone do more for my community, on god! [series of shining star emojis] #newlevelsunlocked.”

The rapper born Rihmeek Williams was slapped with weapons and drug charges in 2008 and sentenced in January 2009 by Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley to 11 1/2 to 23 months in prison and seven years of probation. Mill went on to serve five months and battled the charges along with reported probation violations and continued jail time.

He has since become a notable face in the criminal justice reform movement with assistance from the likes of Robert Kraft, Jay-Z, and others.

Gov. Wolf’s office issued a press release highlighting that over 2,500 individuals were granted pardons this week, the most in state history.

In his excitement, Mill also took to Twitter, writing, “I got pardoned today …, I’m taking things really far from being a trench baby!”

Congratulations are in order for Meek Mill.

Photo: Monica Morgan / Getty