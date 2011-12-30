Kanye West Is Yeezy World Peace, Previews G.O.O.D. Music Album [Video]

Kanye West Is Yeezy World Peace, Previews G.O.O.D. Music Album

Yeezy World Peace sounds like it will definitely make an appearance in some of Kanye’s future bars. This all came about as Ye refused to deejay for less than $1 million at a New Year’s Eve Party in NYC. According to the NY Post he’s rumored to be heading to Vegas to deejay a New Year’s Eve Party, at a lesser rate. Page Six also mentions, via an unnamed source, that Yeezy’s been in a studio on Broadway and Spring Street finishing up the G.O.O.D Music LP and a new video.

“He’s been picking creative people from all over and asking them to work with him,” said the source, adding, they are “a very eclectic group of music people that are very far from his old crew.”

Below, we have a preview of Mr. West’ ability behind the turntables. As Kanye spins, it’s only right that he drops some exclusive music. Sounds like another dope collab with Rihanna is on the way!