Tom Sachs x Nikecraft GPS Set To Drop In Field Brown Colorway

The Tom Sachs x Nike collaborative Nikecraft was one of the surprise hits of 2022 and it seems like the duo is readying a new colorway of their General Purpose Shoe to get 2023 popping.

Highsnobiety is reporting that a third colorway of the Tom Sachs Nikecraft General Purpose Shoe (which arrives in women’s sizing so take note if you get to order) get some buzz building before its release next month.

According to rumors buzzing around social [sic] media accounts within the sneaker world, Tom Sachs and Nike’s latest GPS sneaker releases on February 5 in a “Field Brown” colorway for the typical price of $110.

In this new form, the same GPS silhouette that fans have come to covet is rendered in an earthy suede, with black laces, Swoosh, and midsole that make the silhouette extra understated, as revealed in early September 2022 photos taken by sneaker leaker @YankeeKicks.

In this extra-subtle form, Sachs’ shoe truly does resemble the Nike Killshot that came before, as its most unusual details — toebox mudguard, reinforced mesh paneling — is obscured by the single hue.

These lowkey look like Timberland field boots, but we’re sure they’re more comfortable. Don’t be surprised if these are seen all over the Big Apple after they drop.

Though resale prices for the first two colorways (a white version followed by a yellow variant) aren’t as high as say a Travis Scott or Off-White Nike collaboration, the Tom Sachs GPS are still a very hot commodity out on these streets, so don’t think for a second these will be an easy cop.

Release date for these puppies is currently set for February 5th. Will you be picking up a pair? Let us know in the comments section below.