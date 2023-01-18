Ron Jeremy, Veteran Adult Film Star, Declared Unfit To Stand Trial In Rape Case

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ron Jeremy, a once-popular adult film star who found fame in the late 1970s, was just declared unfit to stand trial after being arrested in 2020 on 33 rape and sexual assault charges. In a hearing next month, a judge will determine if Jeremy will be housed in a mental health facility going forward.

Ron Jeremy Hyatt (full name), 69, was present at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday (Jan. 17) where a judge made the declaration that the former performer would not be fit to stand trial to face the charges, according to a report from Deadline. The decision was made based on “incurable neurocognitive decline” and that the condition was several enough that Jeremy’s mental state “would most likely not be restorable.”

The charges Jeremy faced dated back to the 1990s and the 21 named victims’ ages ranged from 15 to 51. During his initial arrest, Jeremy pleaded not guilty and did so again after facing a hearing in 2021. Maintaining his innocence, Jeremy’s attorney spoke in place of his client exclusively to Deadline.

“When he was arrested two years ago, I said he would be found innocent of all charges,” Jeremy’s lawyer Stuart Goldfarb. “Two years have passed and with the additional discovery I received I believed he would have been found innocent. It is unfortunate due to [his] mental condition he will not go to trial and have the opportunity to clear his name.”

The next hearing for Ron Jeremy is Feb. 7 and will determine how he will be housed and if he’s a danger to himself or society.

Photo: Michael Buckner / Getty