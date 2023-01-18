Cardi B & Offset Weren’t “Seeing Eye To Eye” But He Fought For Their Marriage

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B continues to be an open book. In a new interview she discusses a rough patch in her relationship with Offset.

Per Complex, the Bronx bombshell recently sat down with Jason Lee for The Jason Lee Show on REVOLT. The two discussed a variety of topics, but opening up regarding some of her and Offset’s past relationship issues seemed to be the highlight of the visit.

“Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye to eye,” Bardi revealed. “This was, like, the same year that I filed for divorce and everything. I’m going let him talk about this, because…the main thing that was really bothering me, I’m [going] let him say it himself. I want him to say it because I feel like that’s really part of his story.”

While she was selective with how much she gave away, she added some context. “The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed. And it showed me that he wanted to change for me” she said. Ultimately, Offset was able to win her back by stepping up.

“You [can] just see when somebody’s trying,” Cardi explained. “I feel like we got married so young, and we got married so, like, spontaneously. And we did know each other, but we kind [of] didn’t know each other. We just was in love with each other and we had, like, a little toxic relationship. During our marriage and by time passing, we grew. We grew with each other.”

You can view the clip below.

Photo: Prince Williams