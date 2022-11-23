Offset Takes To IG To Once Again Pay Homage To Takeoff

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Though Offset wasn’t a part of the Migos for a while before the untimely passing of Takeoff, that doesn’t mean the tragic death isn’t hitting him as hard as anyone else in the family.

A week after posting a heartfelt tribute to Takeoff, Offset once again took to Instagram to pay tribute to his Migos brethren by posting a pic of Takeoff with a caption that simply read “Missing everything bout you specially that smile.”

It’s been three weeks since Takeoff was fatally killed in a shootout that took place on Halloween night at a bowling alley in Houston. Though there were many witnesses, police have yet to arrest any suspects even though DJ Akademiks seemingly broke the case wide open in a livestream following the tragic events.

Since then, it seems like Offset and Quavo have made amends though talk of a reunion is nothing more than rumors that fans themselves have conjured up thus far.

In his previous post last week, Offset had much to say about how Takeoff’s passing hurt him and asked Takeoff to “Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength,” in a soul moving post.

Rest In Power, king. You will be missed.