Feels So Good: MA$E Honored With His Own Day In Harlem

MA$E has been recognized by his community in a profound way. He has been given his own day in Harlem.

As spotted on Vibe Magazine the rapper was honored on Tuesday, January 24 in front of the world famous Apollo Theater on 125th Street. New York City Council Member Kevin C. Riley presented Betha with the proclamation that recognized his “outstanding achievements and enduring contributions” throughout entertainment and culture. The “Feels So Good” MC showed his appreciation for the honor. “I want to thank all of you for coming out here today, but most of all, I want to say this because this really matters in our community: a win only feels great when you win with family,” he said. “Today, I have my whole family here — my wife of 22 years and a bunch of people in the crowd, a bunch of great artists. Thank you, and thank you Harlem for making me great” he said.

The former Bad Boy Entertainment star also went on to specifically give thanks to his spiritual advisor who is largely credited for inspiring him to leave his Rap career behind. “And most of all, my pastor is here. This is the guy that prayed for me when I left Hip-Hop, so y’all all wanna know who changed me? This is the guy that changed me.” This weekend MA$E, Jadakiss and Cam’ron are set to perform at The Apollo Theater on Saturday, January 28 in a special show that aims at celebrating their individual discographies, collaborations and overall contributions to the Rap genre. This is their first official outing since the trip cancelled their “3 Headed Monster Tour” that they originally announced back in September.

While it is unclear why the tour was cancelled, MA$E went on to imply Diddy had a hand in it. “Also to my #1 hater BTS make sure you pull up since your trying to stop everything I do BTS. We know whats going on…but its not gonna stop nothing. Cant Stop Wont Stop.” You can see MA$E post ceremony below.

Photo: Brian Stukes