Grab Your PlayStation Plus Collection Games Before They Go Away

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

PlayStation Plus emerged as a must-have monthly service back in 2010, becoming the chief way players can join multi-player games along with other incentives. The PlayStation Plus Collection, which emerged as a bonus for people who signed up for the service, will be going away later this year but there is still time to grab some of the heavy hitters before they’re gone.

Via the PlayStation Blog, the new monthly games for the PlayStation Plus Essential tier were announced Wednesday (Feb. 1). This month’s offerings are fan-favorite Destiny 2‘s Beyond Light expansion, survival horror title Evil Dead: The Game, skateboard adventure OlliOlliWorld, and organized crime saga Mafia: The Definitive Edition.

Of the three, the star might be Destiny 2′s Beyond Light and the expansion pack includes more looting, a new power in Stasis, and more unfolding on the massive planet of Europa. However, we’re hearing good things about OlliOlliWorld and Evil Dead: The Game enjoyed strong reviews during its initial release. Mafia: The Definitive Edition is a remake of the 2002 original title.

In that same blog post, the PS Plus Collection announcement was tacked on the bottom and we’ll feature the message below:

We also wanted to provide an update on the PlayStation Plus Collection that has been offered as a benefit to PlayStation Plus members on PS5 since 2020. On May 9 the PlayStation Plus Collection will no longer be offered. If you haven’t redeemed the titles in this collection yet, you can still do so until May 9, which will enable you to access those titles even after this date for as long as you remain a PlayStation Plus member.

As the message reads, the games aren’t exactly going away forever but the collection as we’ve come to know it will be gone. Standout titles in the collection include God Of War, Detroit: Become Human, The Last Of Us: Remastered, and Bloodborne among other stunning titles.

Learn more by checking out the PlayStation blog post by following this link.

—

Photo: Sony/PlayStation