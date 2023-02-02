Billy Porter Hosts 1st Episode Of 4-Part BET Docuseries ‘Black + Iconic’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

BET has announced that it will be airing a four-part docuseries to highlight the legacies and accomplishments of Black creatives across several mediums including dance, fashion, music and film. And who better to host the first episode of the series than actor, writer, director, singer and frequent red carpet slayer Billy Porter?

According to Variety, Porter will kick off the new series, titled Black + Iconic, by narrating, hosting and executive producing the first part, Black + Iconic: Style Gods, which will be directed by producer, director and CEO of Black Robin Media, Lynne Robinson. The series was developed by showrunners Connie Orlando and Jason Samuels and supervising producer Steven Ramey.

“We’re thrilled to be working with BET again after the success of our first project together, ‘Through the Fire: The Legacy of Barack Obama,’” said Stanley Nelson, a Firelight Films co-founder who will produce the series. “I couldn’t think of a better home for this series celebrating Black icons via the numerous mediums through which Black creatives have made an indelible mark on the culture.”

The first episode of the series, which has a two-hour run time, will premiere Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. on BET+, BET, BET Her and VH1.

We’re here for any programming that celebrates the Black excellence of Black creatives, and Billy Porter deserves all the shine he can get. So, this is definitely a good look from BET. One can only wonder what other Black icons will be featured in the series.