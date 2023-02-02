HHW Gaming: Derek Jeter Dons Yankee Pinstripes Again For MLB The Show 23: The Captain Edition

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Earlier this week, it was announced Miami Marlins’ electric All-Star Jazz Chisholm is the new cover athlete for the 2023 edition of The Show. New York Yankees fans rejoice. Derek Jeter is gracing the cover of the MLB The Show 23: The Captain Edition.

The announcement of the Captain Edition of MLB The Show 23 came last night during the World Series-winning/ Hall-of-Fame shortstop’s visit to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon Show.

The 14x All-Star, 5x World Series Champion, 5x Silver Slugger, 2000 World Series MVP, and former CEO of the Miami Marlins is the latest MLB pro to grab a collector’s edition cover of the game, and honestly is a fantastic choice.

It has to be epic when putting someone of Derek Jeter’s stature on the cover of a game. PlayStation Studios contracted visual artist Sanford Greene to envision the larger-than-life athlete on the cover to make that happen.

On the cover, Jeter is drawn jumping out of Yankee Stadium, aka The House That Jeter built, flanked by tons of easter eggs for New York Yankees and MLB fans to spot.

Along with The Captain’s Edition, a Digital Deluxe Edition was also announced. Anyone who purchases the Collector’s Editions, The Digital Deluxe Edition, or The Captain Edition of MLB The Show 23 will get early access to the game.

The Captain Edition of MLB, The Show 23 on PlayStation consoles, includes both a PS4 (disc) and a PS5 (voucher download code) entitlement.

If you purchase the digital version of The Standard Edition on PlayStation or Xbox, you can upgrade for $10. The option is not available for copies of the physical Standard Edition.

The Digital Deluxe Edition Includes:

Full Game for PS4 and PS5*

[4] Days Early Access

Double Daily Login Rewards (For the life cycle of MLB The Show 23)

Additional Digital Items

[1] Captain’s Choice Pack

[1] To Be Announced Choice Pack

[1] To Be Announced Uniform Choice Pack

[5] Gold Choice Packs

[20] Show Packs

[1] Ballplayer Pack

[1] Derek Jeter Cover art bat Skin

[30,000] Stubs™ for MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show 23 The Captain Edition is $99.99 & Includes:

Full Game for PS4 and PS5

New Era MLB The Show 9FIFTY Limited Edition Cap

Limited Edition Steel Book

[4] Days Early Access

Double Daily Login Rewards** (For the life cycle of MLB The Show 23)

Additional Digital Items

[1] Captain’s Choice Pack

[1] To be announced Choice Pack

[1] To be announced Uniform Choice Pack

[2] Gold Choice Packs

[5] Show Packs

[1] Ballplayer Pack

[1] Derek Jeter Cover art bat Skin

[10,000] Stubs™ for MLB The Show 23

Also announced was the MLB The Show 23 Technical Test, which will begin on February 15 around 10 am PST and ends at 10 am PST on February 21.

The game launches on March 28, 2023. The standard edition on PlayStation 4 is $59.99, and $69.99 on the PlayStation 5. The game will also launch on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

The game will also be on Xbox Game Pass.

—

Photo: PlayStation Studios / MLB The Show 23: The Captain Edition