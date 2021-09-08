Mr. November: MLB Great Derek Jeter Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame #DerekJeter

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Whether you call him Mr. November or Captain Clutch, Derek Jeter was destined for Cooperstown since the legendary shortstop suited up for the New York Yankees on the way to a stellar career. Today (September 8), Jeter will be inducted into the Baseball Hall Of Fame and fans on Twitter are remembering the Bronx Bombers great on this special day.

Derek Sanderson Jeter was born on June 26, 1974, in Pequannock Township, N.J., and was primarily raised in Kalamazoo, Mich. Beyond baseball, Jeter also played basketball and also ran cross country. However, it was clear that baseball was where he’d find future fame, following in the footsteps of his father who was also a shortstop at Fisk University in Tennessee.

Jeter was selected sixth overall in the 1992 MLB Draft and, as fate would have it, the five players selected before him only combined for two All-Star appearances between them. For 20 seasons, Jeter elevated the Pinstripes as one of the MLB’s marquee teams and the banners hoisted high in the stadium are proof of that investment and return. Jeter was a 14-time All-Star, AL Rookie Of The Year winner, five-time World Series champion, five-time Golden Glove Award winner, and also a five-time Silver Slugger Award winner among other high honors.

Jeter spent his entire career with the Yankees, playing last in 2014 ahead of moving ahead with other business ventures, and is now the current CEO and part-owner of the Miami Marlins. Jeter is also dep into family life with his wife Hannah Jeter and their two daughters while still remaining a top ambassador for the game.

Congrats to No. 2, Derek Jeter!

Photo: Getty