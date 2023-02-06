Peep The Trailer To The Rebooted Version of ‘White Men Can’t Jump’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

During last night’s Grammy Awards, 20th Century Fox finally gave us our first teaser trailer to the upcoming reboot to the cult classic comedy, White Men Can’t Jump. And truth be told, it looks aight.

Starring Jack Harlow as the white man referred to in the title, who was played by Woody Harrelson in the original 1992 film, the teaser trailer has Jimmy (Jack Harlow) building a sort of bromance with his partner-in-grind, Kamal Allen (Sinqua Walls) on the basketball court while trying to hustle money out of opponents who assume Jimmy got no game. Though there’s no word on the specific plot to the film or how these two ended up running mates, it does seem like this duo shares a little chemistry in the limited scenes we see in the trailer.

It should be worth noting that in this version of the movie the characters played by Harlow and Walls aren’t the same as the ones played by Wesley Snipes (Sidney Deane) and Woody Harrelson (Billy Hoyle a.k.a Billy H*e). In other words, don’t be surprised if Sidney and Billy H*e make a surprise cameo appearance in the new film.

Check out the trailer to the Calmatic-directed White Men Can’t Jump and let us know if you’ll be checking for it on Hulu when it starts streaming May 19.