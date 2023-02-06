Dave East & WhoIsStevenYoung “Sh*ttin Me,” GloRilla “Internet Trolls” & More | Daily Visuals 2.6.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Whenever Jim Jones isn’t out on the rap forefront reppin’ for Harlem, you can bet that Dave East will pick up the slack and hold it down for the home of the legendary Apollo Theater.

Linking up with WhoIsStevenYoung for the visuals to “Sh*ttin Me,” Dave East hits the block with his crew to hold down the corner and drop some bars before hitting the studio with the R&B crooner and some thick young women who have no issues with drinking some magic potion and getting lit with the artists.

GloRilla is reveling in the success she’s built for herself and in her clip to “Internet Trolls,” the Memphis rapper counts stacks of cash while styling some heavy ice that’s sure to keep her haters heated.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Ann Marie, Lil Keed and more.

DAVE EAST & WHOISSTEVENYOUNG – “SH*TTIN ME”

GLORILLA – “INTERNET TROLLS”

ANN MARIE – “BACK 2 THE STREETS”

SYMBA FT. RODDY RICCH – “NEVER CHANGE”

OHGEESY FT. CASH KIDD – “GEEKALEEK”

LIL KEED – “LONG WAY TO GO”

YEMI ALADE FT. PHYNO – “POUNDS & DOLLARS”

DAX – “THE DEVIL’S CALLING”

NUMONEY FT. FREDO BANG – “CLAPPING”