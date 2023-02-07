HHW Gaming: ‘MLB The Show 23’ Introduces New Game Mode That Will Celebrate The Negro Leagues

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

MLB The Show 23 is showing love to The Negro Leagues, and this news is right on time for Black History Month.

There is no denying the importance of The Negro Leagues to the sport of professional baseball, with many of its players not named Jackie Robinson contributing to the national pastime but not getting their well-deserved recognition.

MLB The Show 23 wants to fix that and use the popular video game franchise to shine a bright light on The Negro Leagues through its new Storylines game mode.

In the new mode, you can focus on particular players and “experience an entertaining narrative journey through short informational videos, followed by gameplay reflecting important moments in that player’s career.”

Storylines season one will see eight Negro League Players and their stories narrated by Bob Kendrick.

The Season one roster for MLB The Show 23 includes Leroy “Satchel” Paige, Jackie Robinson, Andrew “Rube” Foster, Hilton Smith, Hank Thompson, John Donaldson, Martin Dihigo, and John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil.

The inclusion of The Negro Leagues into MLB The Show 23 is part of a multi-year partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum that will see PlayStation’s “goals align with the museums to educate, enlighten, and inspire by celebrating the rich history of the Negro Leagues.”

Each MLB The Show game launch will represent a new season and see the introduction to a group of new Negro League players, telling their stories and giving them the recognition they deserve.

Gaming For A Righteous Cause

MLB The Show and the game’s developer San Diego Studio will donate $1 to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum for every copy of MLB The Show 23 Collector’s Edition, Digital Deluxe, and The Captain Edition sold in the US from today through December 31, 2023.

To learn more about the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, head here.

You can catch a deep dive into the new Storylines mode on Thursday with special guest Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick on Twitch and YouTube.

MLB The Show 23 arrives on PlayStation, Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, and Nintendo Switch on March 28, 2023.

Photo: PlayStation / MLB The Show 23: Storylines