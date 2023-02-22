Black Thought Shares “Love Letter To Hip Hop” For Its 50th Anniversary

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Black Thought manages to still dazzle as a lyricist and had done so with expert ease since the 1990s, so it is fitting that his latest missive salutes the culture that raised him. As part of BET’s yearlong celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, Black Thought shares a potent tribute titled “Love Letter To Hip Hop.”

Black Thought, known to most as the frontman for The Roots, used the tribute to highlight the culture’s beginnings in the inner city of New York and the purpose of unity that sparked its inception. Further, Thought uses the moment to highlight the likes of mogul Sylvia Robinson and other women who paved the way such as Salt-N-Pepa, MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, Sha Rock, and Roxanne Shante.

Some of Thought’s contemporaries are mentioned in the poetic tribute such as Common, Jay-Z, and A Tribe Called Quest, and also expertly shouts out regions outside of the usual East Coast locales such as Atlanta, Los Angeles, Houston, and more.

Benny Boom directed the visually stunning piece that captures Black Thought’s crystal clear delivery and gives it a necessary punch since the ode is delivered acapella.

Check out Black Thought saluting the culture as only he can in the video shared below.

Photo: VALERIE MACON / Getty