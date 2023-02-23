HHW Gaming: Leon Gets Busy In Latest Trailer For Capcom’s ‘Resident Evil 4’ Remake

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Remakes are the rave right now; no one is doing them better than Capcom. The latest trailer for the remake of Resident Evil 4 takes fans of the original journey on a familiar wild ride.

Sony held its latest State of Play presentation on Thursday and showed off some titles coming to its recently launched PSVR2 headset, updates on third-party games, and a 15-minute deep dive into Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League.

One of the games high on gamer’s lists this year is none other than the remake of Resident Evil 4, set to arrive on PS5 and other consoles in March.

So it should come as no shock Capcom had a new trailer to show during the 45-minute presentation. It definitely should reassure fans that this RE4 Remake is not only just putting a nice shiny coat of paint on the original game but giving it the same treatment Resident Evil 2 Remake got that made it an instant classic.

The third trailer for the game focuses on the main protagonist Leon S. Kennedy doing all kinds of crazy things like parrying axe attacks with his trusty knife, suplexing stunned enemies, popping ganado skulls only for something even crazier to emerge, and, of course, those iconic QTE (quick time events) are back.

The trailer also confirms that action remains the focus of RE4 with the return of the mine car section and other ridiculous moments we loved from the original game.

A Resident Evil 4 Demo Is Coming

Capcom also announced the return of The Mercenaries DLC, which will be FREE. A playable demo of RE4 is on the way, so be on the lookout for that.

RE4 is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X on March 24.

Peep the new trailer below.

Photo: Capcom