Coi Leray Is The Face of SNIPES’ New Apparel Collection

Coi Leray has partnered with SNIPES to promote its new apparel collection from SNIPES. The “Players” rapper will be the face of the streetwear and retailer’s first quarter apparel campaign.

Citing Coi Leray’s youthful energy, grind and style, SNIPES plans to complement her come up with matching style. Leray is featured in a Grand Theft Auto-styled clip that showcases a day in her life and the aesthetics that go around it while she kicks it in Miami.

“Coi Leray embodies everything that SNIPES stands for – creativity, authenticity, and individuality,” said Paula Barbosa, VP of Marketing for SNIPES, in a statement. “We are excited to collaborate with her to bring a fresh perspective to our Q1 collection, and we can’t wait for our customers to experience the unique energy that Coi brings to the brand.”

As for the new SNIPES collection, it features streetwear staples like hoodies, leggings, nylon jackets and pants to mix and match to creat a unique fit. The collection is already at SNIPES stores and online at snipesusa.com.