Diddy Offers L.O.X. One-Album Deal

“If it all makes dollars, it can make sense.”

As anticipation has shown a sharp incline for the third return of Styles P, Jadakiss and Sheek Louch as a group, the question has remained as to where they would finalize their business in regards to distribution with Louch and P on E1 and Kiss on Def Jam.

The foundation of music was essentially shaken when word started to float that the three were considering linking back up with Diddy, whom had originally brought them into the game in Bad Boy.

Diddy recently expressed wanting to come together again if there was a window of opportunity. Moving over to Interscope, Mr. Combs added that he was in the process of having a formal meeting to discuss business.

The business must have given more possibilities as reports stated that he has offered a one-album deal over at Interscope with the Rap Trinity.

Following a performance at the Powerhouse, L.O.X. member Jadakiss caught up with Power 99 and spoke on the possibility of returning back home with Diddy.

“We came in the business with him. Despite the differences we had over out lack of knowledge of the game, publishing or whatever else, we still learned a lot from him. To be able to work all of those things out and make a full 360 and possibly work with him again after 10 years for the 10th anniversary of the third L.O.X. album, I think that would be incredible and it would show maturity as artists and respect as men.”

Kiss also revealed that the album should be coming around in the first or second quarter of the new year along with a DVD he is currently working on.

Running the scene as it relates to reality TV and a deal with Ciroc Vodka, Diddy is a man that knows how to promote himself. Even if he doesn’t make music, he continues to be the topic of discussion so it would only make sense to associate themselves and soak up the potential exposure.

Sometimes a person has to relapse and make a return to his/her roots in order to reflect and plan for the future. Let’s hope shiny suits aren’t included in this package.