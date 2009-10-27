2009 BET Hip-Hop Awards To Air Tonight

The 2009 BET Hip-Hop awards are scheduled to make their network premier tonight on BET networks. As previously reported, the awards took place October 10 in Atlanta and brought together some of Black Hollywood’s elite. The awards were hosted by Mike Epps and MC’d by DJ Khaled. Performers at the event included Wale, Gucci Mane, Goodie M.O.B. and Young Jeezy who also had a surprise guest for his performance.

Ice Cube received top honors and was awarded the “I am Hip-Hop” icon award.

T.I. won “Best Hip-Hop Collaboration” for his song “Live Your Life” with Rihanna and “Album of The Year” for Paper Trail while Drake won for “Rookie Of the Year.” The late DJ AM was remembered and won for “Best DJ.” The Jigga man won for “MVP of the Year.”

To the see the rest of the winners and the performances, catch the BET Hip-Hop Awards tonight on BET at 8 /7 c.