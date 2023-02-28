Laceless Pairs Of ‘Bel Air’ Exclusive Air Jordan 5 “Metallic” To Be Raffled Off

Will Smith might still be on the outs for many people in the culture, but his ’90s style is still influencing the sneaker game today as a limited-edition Air Jordan that pays homage to his classic comedy sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is set to be raffled this week.
SneakerNews is reporting that Peacock will commemorate the second season of Bel-Air by teaming up with NTWRK to raffle off three pairs of a laceless version of the “Metallic” Air Jordan 5’s. Similar to the laceless version of the “Grape” Air Jordan 5’s of 2018, the “Metallic’s” will also feature no holes where the laces would normally go as Will Smith was known to rock no laces on his Air Jordans on the show that made him a household name.
While many sneakerheads would much rather have a pair that they can actually lace up, best believe hypebeasts will be coming out the woodwork to enter this raffle when it goes live on the NTWRK app this Thursday (March 2), at 7 p.m. ET. With only three pairs rumored to be available, best believe there’s a 99% chance you’ll be holding an “L” when it’s all said and done.
Check out the exclusive pair of Air Jordan 5’s below, and let us know if you’ll be trying your luck come Thursday in the comments section below.
-
Famous Women Caught With Busted Up Feet [Photos]
-
LL Cool J Explains The Meaning Of Pink Cookies In A Plastic Bag On Drink Champs
-
Toxic Avengers: Blueface Leaks Alleged Texts From Lil Baby To Chrisean Rock
-
15 Music Stars Who Had Disturbing Relationships With Their Entourages [Photos]
-
Twitter Reacts To Will Smith Joking About Chris Rock Slap In New Tik Tok Video
-
Nike Unveils Official Images Of Ja Morant's "Ja 1" Sneaker
-
Brandon Smiley Laid To Rest Over The Weekend, Rickey Smiley Shares Photos & Videos
-
BET Uncut Is Not Coming Back; Here's Its 15 Wildest Videos Anyway