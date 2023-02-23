Twitter Reacts To Will Smith Joking About Chris Rock Slap In New Tik Tok Video

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Welp, the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences might think the response to Will Smith slapping of Chris Rock at the Oscars last year was “sub-par,” but it appears that Smith himself is finally ready to move on after apologizing to death for the incident, and now the Fresh Prince of Belair star got jokes.

Smith recently posted a reaction video alongside a Tik Toker who claimed one can make their life more “interesting and fun” by asking inanimate objects how they feel about you.

Will, a man who, despite going ham on Rock for joking about his wife, is no stranger to comedy himself, can be seen looking off-camera and then retreiving the Oscar he won for Best Actor the night of the infamous slap, and he looked at his award as if to ask: “So, are we good now, or nah?”

Meanwhile, the fine folks on Twitter are beyond amused.

Then, of course, there were those who apparently believe Smith should spend the rest of his life traveling the walk of shame for slapping Chris. Those people were, well, less amused.

It’s been nearly a year since the slap heard around the world happened on the Oscars stage. A lot of people are over it. A lot of people were never mad at Will in the first place. Other people are going to side-eye Smith for the rest of his career.

And some of us are just glad to see Will Smith be his lighthearted self again.

So, what do y’all think? Is it too soon for Will to be joking about the slap? Will it ever be OK? Is it time everyone just got over it, or what?