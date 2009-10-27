DMX Gears Up For Upcoming MMA Bout

“I’m going to just walk in as it is. It wouldn’t be fair if I trained.”

Rapper DMX has left fans scratching their heads for years as it relates to his actions. From his business in Arizona to his countless arrests, the announcement of fighting in the world of MMA may have put the icing on the cake.

Forever a member of the Ruff Ryders, X has been on a road to redemption for the past few years as he is trying to stand at the top of the mountain, not only in music, but in his life.

For those that didn’t know, X is 38 years old now so it’s more than overdue to have things back in order.

The dog may have bitten off more than he can chew, however. As the bout was initially dubbed to be a fight with Mixed Martial Arts, DMX has stated that although he is a fan of the UFC, he would never engage in that type of fighting. He was actually unaware of the fact that MMA and UFC are the same thing.

Hopefully the wires aren’t being crossed and everyone knows that DMX wants to box otherwise Dark Man will be in for a rude awakening.

Calling into MMA Nation, the rapper spoke on his own fighting background, heavy interest in the realm of boxing and his ability to keep himself in shape physically. With the fight approaching, X talked on the potential of doing more fights after this one.

“I’m not going to do too much of it. I’m not trying to have my face all messed up.”

On the verge of returning back to Hip-Hop, X added that he is heavy on his work for his upcoming album. With no title provided, the rapper stated that it should be out around the first quarter of 2010.

The fight is scheduled for December 12 in Alabama against Eric Martinez. X assures fans that the fight won’t last all the way to the end.