MF DOOM Estates Once More Demands Late Rapper’s Notebooks

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

MF DOOM exists in the minds of many as one of Hip-Hop’s greatest writers and currently, a piece of the late rapper’s legacy hangs in limbo. The estate of MF DOOM is once again demanding that Now Again Records exec Egon return the late rapper’s handwritten notebooks.

According to a new social media post from the account of MF DOOM shared on March 1, an email exchange assumably between Jasmine Dumile, the wife of the late Daniel Dumile, and Eothen “Egon” Alapatt listing out demands that handwritten notebooks be returned to the estate.

The emails are dated sometime before the passing of DOOM, who died in 2020. The fight for the missing items is years in the making and the estate has taken great care to protect the image and legacy of the legendary lyricist. This includes the striking down of bootlegged merchandise featuring DOOM’s likeness and brand.

A biography from journalist S.H. Fernando Jr. was announced in 2022 but further details regarding the book have not been revealed. Further, an official endorsement from the estate never materialized. That biography is slated to be released in 2024.

—

Photo: Peter Kramer / Getty