Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club Grand Reopening Event Review [Photos]

40/40 Club Grand Reopening Event Review [Photos]
After undergoing a $10 million dollar renovation, the 40/40 Club reopened in grand fashion. The star-studded event was an exclusive invite-only affair, and played host to many of music & entertainment’s elite. Upon entry to the venue, patrons were greeted with a glass of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades champagne, and if you were lucky, an announcement of your arrival by DJ S&S.
