Despite Hate From Franchise Owners About The Cardi B x Offset Meal, McDonald’s Is Still Lovin’ It

Mickey D’s franchise owners are losing their fries over the company linking up with Cardi B and Offset for a Valentine’s Day meal. McDonald’s isn’t paying them any mind.

Spotted on TMZ Hip Hop, some franchise owners are unhappy about the popular fast food chain partnering with Bronx Hip-Hop star Cardi B and her husband Offset for its latest celebrity-inspired meal and the ads pushing it because it might hurt some snowflake’s feelings.

It doesn’t make a hell of a lot of sense by the numbers, but Fortune reports some of the brand’s franchisees are making a stink about the partnership with the hip hop superstars … on the basis, their music includes profanity that isn’t “family friendly.”

Mickey D’s insiders told Fortune there’s been grumbling about the endorsement deal, but since it’s successfully bringing in so many younger customers — as we saw last month in Times Square — they don’t expect anything to come of the franchisees’ complaints.

According to the celebrity gossip site, about 95% of McDonald’s restaurants are owned by franchisees, but McDonald’s is standing firm in its decision to work with the celebrity couple.

“We’re focused on putting McDonald’s at the center of culture,” McDonald’s chief marketing exec Tariq Hassan said.

“McDonald’s stands behind our partnership with Cardi B and Offset. They have been incredible partners, and we support them as a family,” a rep for the fast food chain said to TMZ.

Based on the reaction in the video above, McDonald’s remains on the right side of history by standing by its partnership with Cardi B and Offset.

Also, we didn’t hear any outrage when the fast food chain partnered with Travis Scott.

