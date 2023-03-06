HHW Gaming: Zeus, Rick & Scott Steiner & More Coming To ‘WWE 2K23″ As Part of Post Launch Content

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

2K Games successfully rebooted its WWE 2K franchise last year with WWE 2K22 and is looking to continue the positive momentum and come back even stronger WWE 2K23. Ahead of the game’s launch, we now know what to expect in the form of DLC.

Monday, March 6, 2K unveiled WWE 2K23’s post-launch content roadmap revealing that fans can look forward to a consistent rollout of wrestling legends who have blessed WWE’s rings over the years.

WWE 2K23’s content roadmap boasts 24 playable characters featuring WWE Superstars, Legends, and several NXT superstars making their debuts.

Players can look forward to mashing their controller buttons playing with inflicting pain with three-time former World Champion Bray Wyatt, former Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, aka The O.C, 2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductees Scott Steiner and Rick Steiner, Hollywood icon Zeus (Tommy Tiny Lister), SmackDown color commentator and five-time Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett, and first-ever three-time WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres.

Peep the full slate of DLC coming to WWE 2K23 below.

Steiner Row Pack (April 19)

Scott Steiner

Rick Steiner

Top Dolla

Ashante Adonis

B-Fab – Manager only. Not a playable Superstar

Pretty Sweet Pack (May 17)

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

Tiffany Stratton

Elton Prince

Kit Wilson

Race to NXT Pack (June 14)

Harley Race

Ivy Nile

Wendy Choo

Tony D’Angelo

Trick Williams

Revel with Wyatt Pack

Bray Wyatt

Zeus

Valhalla

Joe Gacy

Blair Davenport

Bad News U Pack

Eve Torres

Wade Barrett

Damon Kemp

Andre Chase

Nathan Frazer

2K revealed the season pass will feature the MyRISE Mega-Boost, which includes an additional 200 Attribute Points, and Supercharger, which will unlock all of the base-level WWE Legends and throwback arenas.

WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition and Icon Edition will launch on March 14, 2023. The Cross-Gen and Standard Edtion’s of the game arrive on March 17.

Photo: 2K Games / WWE 2K23