You Care: Kanye West Spotted With Wife Bianca Censori & Daughter On Family Outing

Looks like Kanye West is trying to build a bond between his daughter, North West and his new wife Bianca Censori, a month and change after it was reported that he tied the knot with the woman that Kim Kardashian allegedly can’t stand.

According to TMZ, the former billionaire was spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood Thursday (March 9) with his wife and daughter in tow. The outing comes a week after the internet had opinions about North West “turning up” with Ice Spice on TikTok and pondering whether Kanye was right about how things would go if Kim was left alone to raise his children on the age of social media.

Whether or not that played a role in Ye spending some quality time with his daughter and wife is anyone’s guess. But at least he’s maintaining a presence in his daughter’s life regardless of circumstances.

Kanye bringing Bianca around his oldest kid is a sign their relationship is growing … remember, when Kim was dating Pete Davidson he was spending time with North as well.

Of course, neither Kanye, Bianca or North are smiling in these pics … guess Bianca is no Ice Spice.

The family theme park outing with North capped off a busy day for Kanye and Bianca … as we told you, they went shopping earlier in the day on Melrose Place with a famous fashion designer.Y’all know Kanye dropped a grip on that shopping spree even though he’s only a millionaire in 2023. Poor guy! (Sarcasm.)Whether or not North and Bianca strike up a true bond remains to be seen. But at least it seems like everyone here is trying to get that extended family vibe going. Can’t be mad at that.