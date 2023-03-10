You Care: Kanye West Spotted With Wife Bianca Censori & Daughter On Family Outing

Looks like Kanye West is trying to build a bond between his daughter, North West and his new wife Bianca Censori, a month and change after it was reported that he tied the knot with the woman that Kim Kardashian allegedly can’t stand.
According to TMZ, the former billionaire was spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood Thursday (March 9) with his wife and daughter in tow. The outing comes a week after the internet had opinions about North West “turning up” with Ice Spice on TikTok and pondering whether Kanye was right about how things would go if Kim was left alone to raise his children on the age of social media.
Whether or not that played a role in Ye spending some quality time with his daughter and wife is anyone’s guess. But at least he’s maintaining a presence in his daughter’s life regardless of circumstances.
From TMZ:
-
Famous Women Caught With Busted Up Feet [Photos]
-
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith & Jada During Netflix Live Show, Twitter Critiques The Slander
-
Joe Budden Comes For Michael B. Jordan In Defense Of Black Women, Twitter's Memory Is Long
-
BET Uncut Is Not Coming Back; Here's Its 15 Wildest Videos Anyway
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Reveals Affair With The Network's Founder Bob Johnson, Twitter Reacts
-
15 Music Stars Who Had Disturbing Relationships With Their Entourages [Photos]
-
LL Cool J Explains The Meaning Of Pink Cookies In A Plastic Bag On Drink Champs
-
Ja Morant Appears To Flash Gun On Instagram Live, Twitter Dunks On The All-Star