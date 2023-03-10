Millyz “Tonight,” Joyner Lucas “Devil’s Work 2” & More | Daily Visuals 3.10.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Last week, the internet was abuzz when a post of Jadakiss blessing Millyz with an iced out shamrock began to make the rounds. And while that was a sign that the Bawsten rapper was officially given his flowers by one of the Hip-Hop greats, he’s still on a mission to turn doubters into believers.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Tonight,’ Millyz finds himself in the telly with a thick young lady who keeps him company as he gets lost in his own thoughts of street life and the possible retribution that comes with it.

Meanwhile, Joyner Lucas has a problem with all the innocent Black lives lost at the hands of police, and in his clip to “Devil’s Work 2,” Lucas sits down with a gun and a Bible and has a heart-to-heart with God on the subject matter as he gets all his grief off his chest. We feel you, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from WizKid, Rooga and more.

MILLYZ – “TONIGHT”

JOYNER LUCAS – “DEVIL’S WORK 2”

WIZKID – “FLOWER PADS”

BIGWALKDOG – “WORLDWIDE”

ROOGA – “GRUDGES”

MARJA’KIM FT. JAHEIM – “ANOTHER”

BABYFACE RAY – “SPILL MY CUP”

DUDEYLO – “NO RESPECT”

ROB49 FT. PEEZY – “LET ME KNOW”

NF – “MOTTO”

MIKE DIMES – “HEAVY METAL”

TRIPSTAR – “2 MANY”

DEEBABY – “QUARTER MILLION”

YUS GZ – “BACKDOOR”