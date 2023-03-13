Death Toll From Stampede At GloRilla Concert Rises To 3

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The tragic stampede that claimed the lives of two women has now claimed another victim who had been hospitalized with critical injuries. According to Variety, Rochester Police Department’s Lt. Greg Bello told reporters that Aisha Stephens, 35, of Syracuse recently succumbed to her injuries.

The previous victims, Rhondesia Belton, 33 of Buffalo, and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester both died on Monday–the day following the show at Rochester’s Main Street Armory. As previously reported, nearly a half-dozen more people were also injured in the melee.

The stampede and subsequent deaths were caused by a crowd surge. Initial reports indicate that patrons believed they heard gunfire and began to panic. However, others didn’t report hearing anything unusual.

The breakout rap star has not posted on social media since Monday after the death of the second victim. She wrote on Twitter, “I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show. My fans mean the world to me. Praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected.”

The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports that Rochester Police Chief David Smith announced in a Wednesday afternoon news conference that the venue’s entertainment license was not being renewed. “What this means is that the Main Street Armory can no longer host any public entertainment pending a complete and thorough review of this matter,” Smith said. They also added that the venue’s owner has not cooperated with voluntary meetings.

The tragic incident is reminiscent of the 2021 AstroWorld Festival where 11 people died from their injuries in a crowd surge during Travis Scott’s performance. The rapper has been sued for more than $1 billion in damages.